From school picnics to commercial film shoots, Delhi's parks will now have a rate card. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has identified 17 park locations for events, but not everything will be allowed.

A school picnic for Re 1. A pre-wedding shoot for Rs 5,000. A commercial film shoot for Rs 1 lakh. But a wedding? Not allowed. That's DDA's new rulebook for booking parks in the national capital.

The DDA has introduced a comprehensive policy allowing designated spaces across 17 park locations to be booked for educational, cultural, recreational and commercial activities.

The policy, introduced following directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, also provides for a single-window online booking system.

What's Allowed, What's Not

School Picnics For Re 1: Schools can book designated park spaces for just Re 1 plus GST for educational and recreational activities, including picnics, painting competitions, photography and debates. The concession applies to approved non-commercial, non-ticketed events.

Recognised higher educational institutions, government departments, PSUs and autonomous bodies will get a 50% discount on booking charges. Schools will also get the concession for activities not covered under the Re 1 provision

Weddings Banned, Pre-Wedding Shoots Allowed: Marriage ceremonies, wedding receptions and political functions are prohibited. However, pre-wedding and post-wedding photography will be permitted at Rs 5,000 per day plus GST.

Rs 1 Lakh For Film Shoots: Commercial films, advertisements and documentaries will attract a charge of Rs 1 lakh per day plus GST. A refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000 will also be required.

Bookings Up To Rs 5 Lakh: The commercial booking rate for the Charbagh area near Quli Khan's Tomb in Mehrauli Archaeological Park has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh per day, excluding taxes and other applicable charges.

17 Park Locations, Online Booking And More

The list includes Sanjay Lake, Hauz Khas Park, Baansera, Indraprastha Park, Swarna Jayanti Park, Asita Yamuna River Front and Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

Ticketed concerts, theatre performances, literary festivals, book fairs, exhibitions, yoga sessions and community gatherings can be organised in designated areas, subject to approval.

A single-window portal will provide details of available parks, facilities, charges and capacities. Applications must ordinarily be submitted at least five working days in advance. Bookings will be confirmed only after approval.

Organisers failing to clean or restore the allotted space will face a penalty of Rs 5,000, besides additional cleaning charges of Rs 2.85 per square metre of the affected area.

Public Access To Continue

Booking a designated space will not give organisers control over the entire park. Other areas must remain accessible to the public, with special restrictions at ecologically sensitive locations.

The DDA says the policy aims to make Delhi's green spaces available for a wider range of public activities while protecting their ecological character.