Indian cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the cricket world by storm after creating history with the fastest double century in men's List A cricket. The 15-year-old achieved the incredible feat in just 52 balls during India A's match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha, Qatar. While his record-breaking innings impressed cricket fans, it also gave social media users plenty of reasons to celebrate, with many sharing hilarious memes and videos praising his batting.

Sooryavanshi scored an astonishing 204 runs off just 53 deliveries, hitting 28 sixes and seven fours. His explosive performance helped India A secure a seven-wicket victory over the UAE.

As the young batter continued to rewrite record books on the field, fans on X came up with creative ways to describe his extraordinary performance. Several users shared humorous videos and memes comparing his effortless batting and incredible hitting power to different situations.

The memes ranged from animated clips to videos showing people performing tasks with unusual ease.

One user shared a video showing a man practising cricket shots in the nets with remarkable ease while drinking tea. The video was captioned, "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi against UAE today," suggesting that the teenager made hitting boundaries look just as effortless.

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Another user shared a funny video of a young child seemingly teasing in response to the sledging. The post was captioned, "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reply to UAE Sledging."

One user shared a viral video of actor Vidyut Jammwal saying, "Someone had to do something." The post was captioned: "UAE cricket fans after watching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi batting."

One X user compared him to Karan, the character from the movie Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, who is known for hitting big shots. The user likened him to the fictional cricketer because of his powerful batting.

These memes and videos reflected the excitement among cricket fans following the teenager's remarkable innings, with users finding creative ways to celebrate his record-breaking performance.