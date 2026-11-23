Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi, son of veteran actor TG Ravi, was on Monday sentenced to one year's imprisonment by a Thrissur fast track court in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case relating to indecent exposure in front of minor school children.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the actor, who has appeared in several Malayalam films, often in character and supporting roles.

It, however, granted him bail and allowed him one month to file an appeal.

The case relates to an incident on 4th July 2022, when Sreejith allegedly exposed himself to school kids near Ayyanthole Ground in Thrissur.

The complaint led to a police investigation, and the case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The verdict brings renewed attention to the actor, whose father, TG Ravi, is a familiar name in Malayalam cinema.

TG Ravi made his mark playing formidable villains in the 1970s and 1980s, before going on to establish himself as a versatile character actor.

His screen presence and distinctive performances made him one of the recognised faces of Malayalam films across generations.

Sreejith, who entered films in 2005, has acted in more than 70 films, including Punyalan Agarbattis, Godha, Ramante Edenthottam and Jo and Jo.

He has largely appeared in supporting, comic and negative roles.

The 2022 case attracted considerable attention at the time of his arrest.

He was taken into custody after complaints by two children, and the police examined CCTV footage from the area.

The actor was subsequently granted bail by the Kerala High Court after the defence cited treatment for a behavioural disorder.

The latest verdict marks a significant development in the case, nearly four years after the incident.

The one-month window granted by the trial court gives Sreejith an opportunity to challenge the conviction and sentence before an appellate court.

21 witnesses were examined in the case.

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