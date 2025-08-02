Malayalam Actor Kalabhavan Navas Found Dead In Hotel Room

Malayalam film actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas was found dead in a hotel in Chottanikkaraa on Friday evening, police said.

The incident came to light when the staff of the hotel, where Navas (51) was staying for a film shoot, alerted authorities.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Police suspect he suffered a cardiac arrest.

A versatile entertainer, Navas earned widespread acclaim as a mimicry artist, playback singer and actor in Malayalam cinema.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his demise.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)