Before Jensen Huang's surprise return to Nvidia as chief executive, he reportedly sat with the company's board for a marathon session and disclosed all his affairs, beyond the two that had been widely reported. During the several-hour-long exchange, Huang was contrite about his behaviour, according to The Wall Street Journal report.

After conversations with Huang about the importance of candour and honesty, the board ultimately decided that having him return was the best path, the people with knowledge of the discussion told the American newspaper.

Huang, a company co-founder, stepped down after reports of two extramarital affairs -- one with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who directly reported to him, and another with Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman whom US officials believed was working with Chinese intelligence. Later, he was also linked with a third unnamed woman, who was also reportedly an Nvidia employee.

The new report suggests the 63-year-old, who is married to Lori Huang, had more extramarital relationships beyond the three previously reported ones.

An internal investigation overseen by independent directors is still underway at Nvidia regarding concerns that Huang might have been the target of an espionage campaign by China.

However, US government officials, including President Donald Trump, have assured Nvidia's board that reinstating the company's cofounder "poses no national security risk".

The embattled chief will nevertheless have to explain himself to lawmakers at a closed-door hearing on December 1 before three House committees.

He will also testify before a Senate committee on December 3 in a hearing that will be livestreamed, while California's attorney general has opened an investigation into the company's chip exports and shareholder disclosures.