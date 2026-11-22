Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Saturday, flagged off the University Special bus service for women at Delhi University's South Campus.

The buses will operate between Laxmi Nagar Metro Station and Gargi College, and between Green Park Metro Station and Kamala Nehru College.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Gupta said: "It is a very happy occasion for us today as we have launched University Special buses in South Campus, connecting Kamala Nehru College and Gargi College. This will provide a wonderful facility for our girl students."

The Chief Minister asserted that the buses will not only offer convenient transportation but also ensure the safety of female students during transportation.

She added that more buses will be added into the service in the near future.

"Wherever routes need to be established to connect colleges, we will do so," Gupta further said.

Noting that earlier the Delhi government had introduced 50 new routes across Delhi University, she stated: "In the coming days, we will connect every college through our University Special bus service so that our students have access to better transportation facilities and can travel safely."

This comes a day after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 100 new electric buses and inaugurated the Delhi-Hapur interstate electric bus service, saying the initiatives would improve public transport, enhance passenger safety and benefit the city's environment.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Gupta said the Delhi government had been consistently increasing the number of electric buses in the public transport system over the past 18 months, fulfilling its responsibility towards residents at a time when pollution had become a major concern.

Delhi Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh added that the launch of 100 new electric buses and the Delhi-Hapur interstate electric bus service marked another significant step towards expanding the national capital's public transport network and promoting clean mobility.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said the government was committed to expanding the fleet of electric buses and improving last-mile connectivity.

"We are taking another successful step towards expanding our fleet of electric buses, with 100 more buses set to become operational. Our government had assured the people of Delhi, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, that we would promote electric mobility in public transport. We are also working to extend electric bus services to last-mile connectivity," he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)