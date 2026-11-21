Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said strict enforcement and regulations had improved the city's air quality this year compared to the past 10 years.

Gupta's remarks came after inaugurating a new academic block at Kamla Nehru College and university-special buses for students.

"In Delhi over the last 10 years, the AQI is better this year, and the people of Delhi are feeling a sense of relief this time. This is an achievement for Delhi. This was achieved by enforcing strictness; we introduced the necessary rules, regulations, and policies that were needed," Gupta said, addressing students.

The chief minister also said that the government is working to construct hostels to accommodate 10,000 students and add more U-special buses across the city.

"U-special buses were not available in the city for the past 25 years. When our government came to power, this was one of our priorities. Today, we have also achieved 75 per cent electric vehicles in public transport," Gupta added.

Gupta also highlighted women helming important posts in the country.

"The President of the country is a woman; we see women gracing many significant and prestigious positions. From agriculture to Chandrayaan, women and daughters of the country are leading the way," she said.

The chief minister also announced the government has set a target to end the three mountains of garbage (landfill sites) by the end of 2027.

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