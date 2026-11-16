Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Celebrates Chhath Puja, Offers Prayers At Yamuna Ghat

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday offered prayers at the Yamuna bank in Sonia Vihar, while Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh celebrated Chhath Puja at his residence, as devotees across the capital observed the festival with traditional rituals.

Gupta offered Arghya to the setting Sun and prayed to Chhathi Maiya for the happiness, prosperity and good health of Delhiites. She also inspected Chhath ghats along the Yamuna by boat, interacted with devotees and extended festive greetings.

A large number of devotees gathered at the ghats, where traditional Chhath songs, lamps and bamboo baskets used for offerings added to the festive atmosphere, according to a statement.

The chief minister said Chhath was a celebration of faith, discipline, cleanliness, dedication and social harmony, reflecting gratitude towards nature.

Gupta said the Delhi government was committed to providing better facilities to the Purvanchali community during festivals, adding that people from different parts of the country had made significant contributions to the capital's development.

She said the government had developed better arrangements along the Yamuna for Chhath celebrations and was also developing a ghat along the Munak Canal in North Delhi.

Special buses have also been arranged between Delhi and Bihar to facilitate people travelling home for the festival, she added.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh celebrated Chhath Puja at his residence, where he offered prayers to Chhathi Maiya and performed the traditional ritual of offering Arghya to the setting Sun.

His wife, Swati Verma, welcomed devotees and their family members visiting the residence.

Singh said Chhath Mahaparv was a celebration of faith, devotion, folk culture and gratitude towards nature. The festival reflects values of discipline, dedication, cleanliness and collective harmony, he said, while praying for happiness, peace, prosperity and good health for families across the country.

In a separate announcement, Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the Delhi government had arranged early metro services for devotees travelling to perform the morning rituals on Monday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that it will commence services at 4:30 am on November 16, instead of the usual 6 am, to facilitate devotees observing Usha Arghya, the morning offering to the rising Sun.

Metro services will begin from all terminal stations across the network, with trains operating at a frequency of 15 minutes on all lines until regular revenue services commence as per the scheduled timetable for the day, DMRC added.

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