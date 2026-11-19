A police officer rescued a three-year-old girl from drowning after she accidentally fell into the Damodar River during Chhath Puja celebrations in West Bengal's Bankura district. Sub-Inspector Akash Patra, who was on duty near the riverbank, jumped into the water without hesitation after hearing screams from the crowd. He managed to reach the toddler and pull her out safely.

According to a post shared by West Bengal Police on X, the incident took place last Monday in the Mejia police station area, where Chhath Puja celebrations were underway. The girl, identified as Prinsika Kumari, had accompanied her father, Prince Kumar, a resident of Girjapara, and other family members to the Damodar River ghat for the rituals.

As a large number of people gathered at the ghat for the celebrations, the toddler accidentally slipped into the river and went out of sight. Hearing the cries for help, Patra rushed towards the spot and jumped into the river to save her.

"Just as the area was packed with people, a terrifying incident suddenly unfolded. While everyone was busy with the rituals, a momentary lapse in vigilance led to little Prinsika suddenly falling into the water, out of everyone's sight. Hearing the screams, Sub-Inspector Akash Patra of Mejia police station, who was on duty, rushed to the spot," West Bengal Police wrote.

The officer managed to rescue the child unharmed, averting what could have been a tragic incident.

See the post here:

West Bengal Police praised Patra's presence of mind and quick response, highlighting his courage in putting the child's safety first. "Without a thought for his own life, he went deep into the water. He rescued little Prinsika unharmed. No praise is enough for our colleague. Well done, Akash," the post added.

The police department's post has since drawn widespread appreciation on social media, with users commending the officer for his timely intervention and selfless act. One user wrote, "Some people are born into this world to devote themselves to serving others. Thank you, Akash Babu. I thank your father and mother for raising you to be so well-educated. I bow to them."

Another commented, "He should be instantly rewarded as a token of his appreciation of his commendable job."

A third user added, "Kudos to SI Patra for the brave act!! Great to see the department being known for good deeds and good policing."

"Heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Patrick on your bravery. Others may forget, but the Child will never. Be blessed," stated a fourth.