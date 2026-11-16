Delhi Metro To Start Early For Returning Chhath Devotees; Check Routes And Timings

Chhath Puja, one of the major festivals celebrated in Bihar and several other parts of India, draws large numbers of devotees who travel to their hometowns to observe the occasion. As people begin returning to the national capital after the celebrations, the Delhi Metro has announced early morning services to make their journey easier. The move will help passengers arriving at major railway stations reach their destinations without having to wait for regular metro timings.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), metro services will begin at 5:15 am from November 18 to November 22. The early services will be available on the Blue and Pink Lines from Anand Vihar Metro station and the Yellow Line from New Delhi Metro station.

According to PTI, the DMRC will also run additional trains to help passengers connect with other metro lines. These services will improve connectivity with the Red, Green and Violet Lines at major interchange stations, including Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate.

The decision has been taken as a large number of passengers are expected to arrive in the national capital after celebrating Chhath Puja.

Earlier, on Monday, the Delhi Metro had also started its services from terminal stations at 4:30 am instead of the usual 6 am. This arrangement was made to help devotees travel for Chhath Puja celebrations.

The DMRC said it takes additional steps during special occasions to make travel easier and manage the movement of passengers.