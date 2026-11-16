Woman Found Dead After Outing With Friend, Cops Probe Murder Angle

A Diwali visit home ended in tragedy for 35-year-old Varsha Turkar, whose blood-soaked body was found in a forest in Maharashtra's Gondia district. Police are questioning the friend who was with her at the time and examining all angles of the case.

Varsha had travelled to her maternal home in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district to celebrate Diwali with her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. She married in 2024, while her husband currently lives in Indore.

The Bondrani forest area where she was found lies in neighbouring Gondia district, close to the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border.

According to police sources, Varsha left home around 4:00 pm on Saturday, and went to the banks of the Wainganga River with her friend, Nitesh Agrawal. A few hours later, Agrawal informed her family about an incident.

When relatives reached the Bondrani forest area near the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border, they found Varsha bleeding heavily. She was rushed to a Community Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead at around 7:00 pm.

Police said preliminary information suggests Varsha was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. Agrawal claimed that unidentified masked people had attacked and robbed them.

Police, however, grew suspicious after finding that Agrawal had not sustained any injuries despite claiming a violent attack had taken place. Police have pointed to inconsistencies in his statement and detained him for detailed questioning.

Varsha's father, while speaking to the reporters, said, "She was my eldest daughter. I came to know about this information after the incident happened."

Authorities are also questioning relatives and examining all possible angles as part of the investigation.

Investigators said the exact cause of death, the circumstances surrounding the alleged robbery, and the identity of the attackers, if any, will become clear as the probe progresses.

Police are awaiting the post-mortem report and continue to investigate all possible angles.

