6 Killed As Speeding Truck Collides Head-On With Vehicle In Maharashtra

At least six people were killed in a head-on collision between a speeding truck and a pickup vehicle in Maharashtra's Gondia district while seven others suffered injuries, officials said on Tuesday.

The tragic incident took place on late Monday night in the Nagra area on the Gondia-Balaghat route.

According to officials, the pickup vehicle was completely mangled due to the impact of the collision. Six people who were travelling in the vehicle, died on the spot, while seven others sustained critical injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Aarush Matre, Kiran Santosh Vaidya, Santosh Matre, Sushila Matre, Rupsen Satyakar, and Jyoti Satyakar. The injured include Bhumeshwar Matre, Sangeeta Matre, Rajendra Panchale, Lakshmi Panchale, Santosh Vaidya, Rakesh Bahe, and the driver of the pickup vehicle, Sandeep Bahe.

All the victims were labourers from Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh and were en route to Hyderabad for work.

Upon receiving news of the incident, locals and the rural police arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations. The injured, who were trapped in the vehicle, were extricated and immediately admitted to a government hospital in Gondia, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The condition of some of the injured remains critical.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver and have initiated an investigation into the accident.

In a similar incident in July, three people, including two women, were killed and two others sustained critical injuries after a car rammed into a stationary dumper on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district.

According to officials, the victims were members of a family from Mumbai's Agripada who had travelled to Goa. The accident occurred while they were returning to Mumbai, when their vehicle collided with a stationary dumper near the Lanja Rest House on the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Officials said the impact of the collision was extremely severe, leaving the car completely mangled. Local residents and passing motorists rushed to assist the occupants trapped inside the damaged vehicle.

The police were informed immediately, after which a team reached the scene and began rescue and relief operations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)