Woman's Hair Gets Caught In Ferris Wheel At Maharashtra Fair, Scalp Torn Off

A woman from Maharashtra's Yavatmal was severely injured after her hair got caught in the bearing of a ferris wheel at a fair. The injury was so severe that a significant portion of her scalp was torn off as the ride violently pulled on her hair.

The incident took place on Friday at the fair organised for the 'Tanha Pola' festival in the Mahagaon taluka of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra. The one-day fair was organised as per annual traditions, with a large number of women and children from nearby villages attending the festival to seek blessings at the Puneshwar Mahadev temple.

The woman, identified as 25-year-old Bali Maroti Talikote, was among the people who visited the fair. Talikote, a resident of Phulsawangi, was riding the giant wheel.

As the ride began spinning at a high speed, her hair got caught in the rotating bearing located behind her seat. The giant wheel continued to spin at a high speed, causing a violent and sudden tug on her hair.

The woman began to scream in agony as the strong force caused her hair to pull, and tore away a large portion of her scalp. Her screams caught the immediate attention of fairgoers, who were horrified and panicked after seeing the woman covered in blood.

Chaos ensued at the fair after the incident, prompting immediate action from police personnel who were deployed there. Realising the gravity of the incident, Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Ambhure and Police Constable Suhas Kayte reached the spot and, with the help of local residents, stopped the rapidly-spinning ride in a swift manner.

Subsequently, the woman was safely removed from the ride and a major tragedy was averted. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The incident has raised concerns regarding the safety standards of rides at fairs.

(With inputs from Pratik Rathod)