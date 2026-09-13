Ganesh Idol Topples Amid Rain In Maharashtra, Several Trapped Underneath

A sudden spell of heavy rain triggered panic in Maharashtra's Palghar district when a Ganesh idol being transported to a pandal ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi lost balance and toppled onto devotees attempting to shield it from the downpour.

Several people were briefly trapped underneath the idol before local residents and fellow devotees rushed in to rescue them. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Nalasopara West, where members of a Ganeshotsav mandal were transporting a Ganesh idol from an artisan's workshop to their pandal ahead of the festival.

As the procession moved through the area, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds began. Devotees quickly gathered around the idol and attempted to cover it with a plastic tarpaulin to protect it from the weather.

During the effort, the trolley carrying the idol reportedly became unstable, causing the idol to tilt and fall.

Video Shows Chaotic Moments

A video of the incident, which has since surfaced on social media, captures the moments after the idol toppled. Several devotees were seen trying to cover the idol moments before it lost its balance.

The fall triggered panic among those gathered nearby, with four to five people believed to have been trapped underneath the idol. Within seconds, onlookers and local residents rushed to the spot and began rescuing those caught under the structure.

Another Accident Reported In Thane

In a separate incident on Saturday, a Ganesh idol tipped over during an arrival procession in the Bhayander area of Thane district, news agency PTI reported.

The idol was being transported from Navghar to the pandal of Sheetal Chhaya Mitra Mandal in Bhayander West when it lost balance near Golden Nest Chowk.

Unlike the Nalasopara incident, the idol was damaged after falling. A young man also suffered injuries in the mishap, according to eyewitnesses.

The two incidents occurred just ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which begin tomorrow.