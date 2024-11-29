10 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Overturns In Maharashtra

Ten people were killed and several injured after a bus travelling from Maharashtra's Bhandara to Gondia lost control and overturned today, police said.

Visuals from the accident site show a huge crowd gathered around the vehicle, with police vans, ambulances and cranes deployed to assist those injured.

The incident took place in Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road in the Gondia district. The bus was on its way from Nagpur to Gondia.

"A State transport bus met with an accident in Gondia district. The bus was en route from the Bhandara depot to Gondia when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road and overturned on the side of the road. Eight people have died and around 30 people are injured," said the police, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The injured have been shifted to the Gondia District Hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered the Transport Administration to provide immediate assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the victims.

"A State transport Shivshahi bus overturned in a horrific accident. Eight bodies have been recovered from the site of the incident, and the death toll is expected to increase. Information about the situation was taken from the local administration. Instructions have been issued for immediate and proper treatment of the injured," said a CMO statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Taking to his official handle on X, Fadnavis posted, "It is very unfortunate that a Shivshahi bus met with an unfortunate accident near Sadak Arjun in Gondia district in which some passengers died. I pay my heartfelt respects to the deceased. We share the grief of their families."

गोंदिया जिल्ह्यातील सडकअर्जुनीनजीक शिवशाही बसचा दुर्दैवी अपघात होऊन काही प्रवाशांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अतिशय दुर्दैवी आहे. मृतांना मी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांच्या दु:खात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत.

या घटनेत जे लोक जखमी झाले, त्यांना खाजगी रुग्णालयात उपचार… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 29, 2024

"The people who were injured in this incident may immediately receive treatment in a private hospital if necessary. I have also told the Collector of Gondia to make arrangements to shift them to Nagpur if required. Senior administration officials have reached the spot and are coordinating relief efforts. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in this incident," posted Fadnavis on X.