Video: Drunk Man Attacks Traffic Cop In Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar

A drunk two-wheeler rider attacked a traffic constable in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday.

The man, identified as Somnath Giri, was reportedly arguing with constable Santosh Kharat after being stopped for riding dangerously near the divider. He later called his wife to the spot and continued the argument, while behaving aggressively. On being stopped, the man was found to be in an inebriated state.

Videos showed the man continuing to argue with the cop, charging towards him and pushing him. Later, he is seen pushing aside his wife as she tries to come between him and the cop. Giri also allegedly lay down on the road, disrupting traffic.

Cops later arrived at the spot, took the couple to the police station and registered a case against them.