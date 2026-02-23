No Leak In Maharashtra HSC Chemistry Exam, Board Clarifies Amid Rumours

Two people have been arrested in Nagpur after the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Chemistry question paper was shared in a WhatsApp group shortly before the exam began. However, they clarified that this incident is not a paper leak and no re-examination will be conducted.

According to the police, one of the accused is connected to a small tuition centre, while the other was a member of the WhatsApp group where the question paper was circulated.

He further said that the identities of the accused cannot be disclosed until the main source of the circulation is found. Students have not yet been questioned because the board examinations are still underway.

The matter came to light on February 18 in the Mankapur area of Nagpur. An invigilator at St Ursula's College became suspicious when a student spent nearly 20 minutes in the washroom during the chemistry exam, which was scheduled to start at 11 am.

When the student was frisked, she was found carrying a mobile phone, which is not allowed inside the examination hall. A check of the phone showed that an image of the chemistry question paper had been received in a WhatsApp group between 10:37 am and 10:40 am.

Authorities also found that the physics question paper held on February 16 had been shared in the same group earlier that day. Around 12 students were reportedly members of the group.

Student Gained No Advantage

Officials said that although the student had seen the message notification during the initial checking, she did not open the message and was unable to use the phone during the exam. They said this meant that she did not gain any advantage from it.

Another student from the same group was later questioned. Her phone confirmed that she was a member of the group, after which the police began further investigation.

Board Clarifies No Re-Examination

Board officials have said that the HSC examinations will continue as scheduled because the circulation was limited to a single WhatsApp group involving only a few students.