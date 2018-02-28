Maharashtra Board SSC Exam Begins Tomorrow; Check Complete Time Table Here According to a statement from Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), a total number of 17,51,353 students have registered to appear in the annual Secondary School Certificate Examination 2018.

Out of the 17,51,353 students, 9,73,134 are boys and 7,78,219 are girls.

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam: Complete Time Table Here

March 1, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) - First language

March 1, 2018 (Second half 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm) - French

March 3, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) - Second or Third Language

March 5, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) - Hindi

March 5, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) - Hindi (Composite)

March 5, 2018 (Second half 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm) - Vocational course

March 6, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) - Second or Third language

March 6, 2018 (Second half 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm) - Second or third language (composite course)

March 8, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) - English (first or third language)

March 10, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) - Mathematics Paper I (Algebra); Arithmetic (For Special Needs Divyanga Students)

March 10, 2018 (Second half 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm) - General Mathematics Paper I

March 12, 2017 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) - Mathematics Paper II (Geometry)

March 12, 2017 (Second half 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm) - General Mathematics Paper II

March 14, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) - Science and Technology Paper I;



March 14, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:30 pm) - Physiology Hygiene and Home Science (For Special Needs Divyanga Students)

March 16, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) - Science and Technology Paper II

March 19, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) - Social Sciences Paper I (History and Political Science)

March 21, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) - Social Sciences Paper II (Geography and Economics)

March 22, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) - Information Communication Technology



