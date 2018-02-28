Maharashtra Board SSC Exam Begins Tomorrow; Check Complete Time Table Here

17.51 lakh candidates will appear for SSC exams in 4657 centers across the Maharashtra.
Out of the 17,51,353 students, 9,73,134 are boys and 7,78,219 are girls.
Maharashtra Board SSC Exam: Complete Time Table Here
March 1, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) - First language
March 1, 2018 (Second half 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm) - French
March 3, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) - Second or Third Language
March 5, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) - Hindi
March 5, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) - Hindi (Composite)
March 5, 2018 (Second half 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm) - Vocational course
March 6, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) - Second or Third language
March 6, 2018 (Second half 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm) - Second or third language (composite course)
March 8, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) - English (first or third language)
March 10, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) - Mathematics Paper I (Algebra); Arithmetic (For Special Needs Divyanga Students)
March 10, 2018 (Second half 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm) - General Mathematics Paper I
March 12, 2017 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) - Mathematics Paper II (Geometry)
March 12, 2017 (Second half 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm) - General Mathematics Paper II
March 14, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) - Science and Technology Paper I;
March 16, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) - Science and Technology Paper II
March 19, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) - Social Sciences Paper I (History and Political Science)
March 21, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) - Social Sciences Paper II (Geography and Economics)
March 22, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) - Information Communication Technology
