SSC Exam 2025: City Details Out For 59,500 Candidates, Admit Card On This Date

SSC Exams 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notice for approximately 59,500 candidates whose examinations for Selection Posts (Phase-13) 2025 have been rescheduled to 29.

According to the official notice, for candidates whose exams have been rescheduled, the details of the examination city will be available from August 22, while the admit cards can be downloaded from August 26, through the Commission's official portal.



Candidates can also check whether their examination has been rescheduled by logging in to their candidate portal on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in. They will also be informed individually via e-mail and SMS by the respective Regional Offices of the Commission.

The decision to provide another opportunity was taken after an analysis of logs from all shifts of the Selection Posts/Phase-13 Examination-2025. The rescheduled examination will now be conducted on August 29.

The challenge process for questions in the selection post (Phase 13) exam will be taken up after the conclusion of the test. Earlier, the Commission had decided to conduct a rigorous evaluation of the exam platform and operational readiness.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts computer-based examination (CBE) for recruiting candidates for various posts in the government departments.