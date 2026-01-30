SSC Releases City Slips For MTS And Havaldar Exam 2025, Download Here

SSC MTS And Havaldar City Slip: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the city intimation slips for the SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and CBIC Havaldar Examination 2025. Registered candidates can download their city slips by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the examination can now check their allotted exam city and schedule for the computer-based test.



The SSC MTS and Havaldar examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 4, 2026. Candidates were given the option to select their preferred exam slot between January 16 and January 25, 2026, following which the commission issued the city intimation slips.

The city slip contains details such as the examination city and exam date. The admit cards will be released separately at a later stage. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the city slip to avoid any discrepancies ahead of the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaldar posts in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN). A total of 7,948 vacancies are available across various ministries, departments, and offices of the Government of India.

SSC MTS 2025 And CBIC Havaldar City Slip: How To Download

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

Click on the link for SSC MTS and Havaldar city intimation slip

Enter the registration number and password

Check the city intimation slip displayed on the screen

Download and save the slip for future reference

Here's direct link to download SSC MTS city slip

According to the notification, SSC MTS Recruitment 2025 includes a total of 6,078 vacancies for candidates aged 18-25 years and 732 vacancies for candidates aged 18-27 years. In addition, there are 1,138 vacancies for the Havaldar post.

Selection Process And Exam Pattern

The selection process comprises a computer-based examination for all candidates. Applicants applying for the Havaldar post will also have to qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

Under the physical efficiency test, male candidates must complete a 1,600-metre walk within 15 minutes, while female candidates are required to walk 1 kilometre within 20 minutes.