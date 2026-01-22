SSC CHSL Result 2025: Check Expected Release Date, Other Details Here

SSC CHSL 2025 Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025 result soon. Once released, candidate can check and download the result on using their registration number and password on the official website ssc.gov.in.

The CHSL exam was conducted from November 12 to November 30, 2025, with around 50 shifts carried out across the country. It recorded approximately 30.7 lakh applications, the highest participation in 2025.

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on SSC CHSL Examination.

Enter your registratin number and password.

Click on Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Details Mentioned On The Scorecard

The result will include the following details:

Cut-off

Post Name

Scores

Available Vacacancy

Number of Filled Vacancy

State

Date of birth etc.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,131 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO).