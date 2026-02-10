SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level 2025 Examination: Result To Be Released Soon, Details Here

SSC CHSL Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2025 Examination result soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website ssc.gov.in. The CHSL exam was held from November 12 to November 30, 2025, with around 50 shifts carried out across the country.

The exam recorded approximately 30.7 lakh applications, the highest participation in 2025.

SSC CHSL Exam: What Will The Marksheet Mention?

The result will include the following details:

Cut-off

Post Name

Scores

Available Vacacancy

Number of Filled Vacancy

State

Date of birth etc.

SSC CHSL Result 2025: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on SSC CHSL Exam Result.

Enter your registration number and password.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,131 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO).