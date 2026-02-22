SSC CHSL 2025 Result: How To Download Your Scorecard? Check Here

SSC CHSL 2025 Result: The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025 result is likely to be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result using their registration number and password on the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in. The examination was held between November 12 and November 30 across the country in 50 shifts. More than 30 lakh candidates had applied.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,131 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in. On the homepage, click on SSC CHSL Examination. Then, enter your registration number and password. Click on Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save your result for future reference.

SSC CHSL Result: Details Mentioned On The Scorecard

The result will include the following details:

Cut-off

Post Name

Scores

Available Vacacancy

Number of Filled Vacancy

State

Date of birth etc.

