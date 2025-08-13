SSC Releases Important Notice For CGL 2025 Candidates, Check Details Here

SSC CGL Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notice for CGL 2025 aspirants regarding the modification of details in the One-Time Registration (OTR) module.

According to the official notification, the OTR edit facility will be available from August 14 to August 31. Candidates registered for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025 who wish to update their details must complete the modifications within this period. After submission, the details will be treated as final for all future examinations, and no further changes will be permitted beyond the specified window.

Candidates can contact the help desk via telephone or email for any queries. The Commission has clarified that representations in physical form will not be entertained.

Earlier, on August 8, the SSC deferred the CGLE 2025, which was originally scheduled to begin on August 13. The exam will now be conducted in the first week of September, and a revised schedule for CGL and other upcoming examinations will be published on the Commission's official website.

In its earlier notice, SSC stated that during the application submission period for various 2025 cycle exams, the OTR edit facility had been disabled. It will now be reopened from August 14 to August 31 for future applications. Candidates are advised to make any necessary edits within this window, as applications for subsequent exams will start from September 2025, after which no OTR modifications will be permitted.

The decision to defer the exam comes as SSC transitions to a revised model of Computer-Based Examinations (CBEs) in line with Supreme Court directions in Writ Petition (Civil) 234 of 2018. Aadhaar-based authentication for both candidates and examination staff was introduced during the Selection Post Phase 13 examination held between July 24 and August 1 at 194 centres nationwide. Of the 11.5 lakh applicants, over 5.5 lakh appeared for the test.

However, SSC acknowledged that "during the conduct of the above examination, there were disruptions for certain candidates due to technical and operational reasons." Many of these candidates were rescheduled in alternate shifts until August 1. On August 2, additional shifts were conducted for about 8,000 such candidates.

A detailed post-exam analysis revealed that around 55,000 candidates had incomplete data logs. "To set the record straight, these candidates deserve the benefit of doubt," SSC said.

Accordingly, the Commission has decided to offer these candidates another chance to take the test on Friday, August 29, 2025. Admit cards for the re-exam will be available from August 26, and affected candidates will be informed via their registered mobile numbers and email IDs. The SSC also confirmed that previous attempts of these candidates will not be counted.