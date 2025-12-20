SSC CGL 2025 Tier 2 Exam On Jan 18, 19; Check Paper-Wise Complete Schedule

SSC CGL Tier-2 Examination 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the schedule for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 (Tier-2), following the declaration of the Tier-1 result on December 18.

According to the official notice, the Tier-2 examination will be held over two days, on January 18 and 19, 2026.

On January 18 (Day 1), candidates will appear for Paper 1, which is divided into multiple sections. Section 1 will test Mathematical Abilities and Reasoning & General Intelligence, while Section 2 will cover English Language & Comprehension and General Awareness. Section 3 will consist of the Computer Knowledge Test. On the same day, Paper 1 for Statistics will also be conducted for eligible candidates. The Skill Test (DEST) under Paper 1, Section 4, is scheduled for January 19, 2026 (Day 2).

SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-2) schedule:

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for updates related to the examination.

The CGL Tier-1 exams were conducted from September 12 to 26, with a re-examination on October 14, in computer-based mode.

Based on the Tier-1 scores, candidates have been shortlisted category-wise for Tier-2. Separate cut-off marks have been set for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) - List 1, Statistical Investigator (SI) Grade-2 - List 2, and all other posts - List 3.

Since the Tier-1 exam was conducted in multiple shifts, candidates' scores have been normalised using the methodology published by SSC on its official website. These normalised marks have been used to determine eligibilaity for CGL Tier-2.