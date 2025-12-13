Advertisement

SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2025 Date: Know When The Result Is Expected To Be Declared

SSC CGL Tier-1 Results 2025: Following the release of the SSC CGL Tier 1 results, shortlisted candidates will proceed to appear for the Tier 2 examination.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2025 Date: Know When The Result Is Expected To Be Declared
SSC CGL Tier-1 Results 2025: This year, approximately 28 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Results 2025: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to declare the results of the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Tier 1 exam anytime this week. This year, approximately 28 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

As the Commission has not announced an official date for the declaration of the result, take a look at the result timelines over the past five years.

According to previous years' exam and result dates, the SSC typically releases the Tier 1 results around two-and-a-half months after the last day of the examination. Therefore, the 2025 result is expected to be declared in mid-December.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2025: When were results announced in the last five years

Here is a year-wise overview of exam dates, result release dates, and the approximate gap between the two:

Year  Tier 1 exam dates  Tier 1 result released   Exam-to-result gap (days)
2021April 11-21, 2022  July 4, 2022  74
2022December 1-13, 2022March 3, 2023 80
2023  July 14-27, 2023September 19, 2023   54
2024  September 9-26, 2024 December 5, 2024 70
2025    September 12-26, 2025    Expected mid-December 2025

After the SSC CGL Tier 1 results for 2025 are declared, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards and access the final answer keys by visiting the official SSC website and logging in with their registration number and password.

The names of the qualified candidates will also be published by the Commission in a PDF file on the official website.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Results 2025: What happens next?

Following the release of the SSC CGL Tier 1 results, shortlisted candidates will proceed to appear for the Tier 2 examination. After the Tier 2 results are declared, the Commission will publish category-wise cut-offs, followed by document verification and the final allocation of posts based on merit and preference.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
SSC CGL Tier-1 Results 2025, SSC CGL Tier-1 Results 2025 Date, SSC CGL Tier-1 Results Release Date
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com