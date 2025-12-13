SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2025 Date: Know When The Result Is Expected To Be Declared

SSC CGL Tier-1 Results 2025: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to declare the results of the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Tier 1 exam anytime this week. This year, approximately 28 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

As the Commission has not announced an official date for the declaration of the result, take a look at the result timelines over the past five years.

According to previous years' exam and result dates, the SSC typically releases the Tier 1 results around two-and-a-half months after the last day of the examination. Therefore, the 2025 result is expected to be declared in mid-December.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2025: When were results announced in the last five years

Here is a year-wise overview of exam dates, result release dates, and the approximate gap between the two:

Year Tier 1 exam dates Tier 1 result released Exam-to-result gap (days) 2021 April 11-21, 2022 July 4, 2022 74 2022 December 1-13, 2022 March 3, 2023 80 2023 July 14-27, 2023 September 19, 2023 54 2024 September 9-26, 2024 December 5, 2024 70 2025 September 12-26, 2025 Expected mid-December 2025

After the SSC CGL Tier 1 results for 2025 are declared, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards and access the final answer keys by visiting the official SSC website and logging in with their registration number and password.

The names of the qualified candidates will also be published by the Commission in a PDF file on the official website.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Results 2025: What happens next?

Following the release of the SSC CGL Tier 1 results, shortlisted candidates will proceed to appear for the Tier 2 examination. After the Tier 2 results are declared, the Commission will publish category-wise cut-offs, followed by document verification and the final allocation of posts based on merit and preference.