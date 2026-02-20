Advertisement
2 Women Run Over By Tempo In Maharashtra, Cops Say Driver Was Learning
Further probe is underway. (Representational)
Palghar:

Two women were killed on Friday in Palghar district after they were hit by a pick up tempo allegedly driven by a person learning to drive the vehicle, a police official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon on Nandore-Navapada road when Lata Nilesh Tare (45) and Baby Chandrakant Jadhav (65) were returning home from a nearby market, the official said.

"Both died on the spot. They were walking on the right side of the road when the speeding pick up tempo veered from the left side and hit them following the driver losing control of the vehicle. The 24-year-old man at the wheel was learning to drive," the official said.

The driver has been taken into custody and the process of registering a case is underway, he added.

