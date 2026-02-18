Maharashtra Nullifies 5% Quota For Muslims, It Was In Limbo Since 2014

The Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra has officially nullified the 5 per cent reservation provided to Muslims in the state in government jobs and education. A new Government Resolution announcing this decision has been issued.

The 5 per cent reservation for the minority community was announced by the Congress-NCP government in 2014. It was introduced via an ordinance ahead of the polls, but never became a law. This is because the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance defeated the Congress and NCP in the 2014 Maharashtra polls and the ordinance lapsed.

In fact, the ordinance, which also promised 21 per cent reservation to the Maratha community, ran afoul of the Supreme Court's 50 per cent quota ceiling.

The matter had also been raised before the Bombay High Court, which had paused the ordinance.

Therefore, the government resolution issued yesterday formalises the null and void status of the reservation for Muslims, putting an end to the legal limbo.

The Opposition has criticised the move, questioning the government's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' slogan.

"We strongly condemn this decision. Instead of taking positive steps regarding the 5% reservation announced in 2014 for education and employment, the government has simply scrapped the old processes. Citing the High Court's interim stay and the ordinance becoming outdated as reasons, the government has dealt a severe blow to the rights of the Muslim community," Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad said.

"On one hand, they talk of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', and on the other, they close the avenues for obtaining necessary documents for reservation. Isn't this hypocrisy?" she asked.

"Instead of bringing the backward sections of society into the mainstream, this government has pushed them back into darkness," the Congress MP said in a post on X.

Imtiaz Jaleel, the Maharashtra chief of AIMIM, has sarcastically said the Maharashtra government's decision is a "Ramadan gift" to Muslims. "However, we will still urge our boys and girls not to drop out. If India studies, India will progress," he said.