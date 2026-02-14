Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Devendra Fadnavis Orders Thorough Probe Into Mumbai Metro Rail Slab Collapse

The probe will cover aspects of safety, precautions during construction etc and action will be taken against those responsible for the incident, he said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Devendra Fadnavis Orders Thorough Probe Into Mumbai Metro Rail Slab Collapse
One person died and three others were injured in the incident
Nagpur:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a thorough probe will be conducted into the metro rail slab collapse incident in Mulund in Mumbai on Saturday, which killed one person and left three others injured.

The probe will cover aspects of safety, precautions during construction etc and action will be taken against those responsible for the incident, he said.

A safety audit will be initiated immediately at all such sites so that incidents of this nature can be prevented, the chief minister said on the sidelines of an event here.

One person died and three others were injured after a slab of the girder bridge of the under-construction metro rail line 4 collapsed on a few vehicles in Mumbai's Mulund area this afternoon, police and civic officials said.

A slab of the parapet wall of the girder bridge fell near Johnson and Johnson factory on the arterial LBS Road some time after noon on an autorickshaw and a Skoda car, both of which were heavily damaged.

Line 4 is an under-construction route from Wadala in south-central Mumbai to neighbouring Thane with a large section passing over the arterial LBS Road connecting areas like Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund etc.

"The accident in Mulund is very unfortunate. Our prayers are with the kin of the deceased and those injured. The medical expenses of the injured will be taken care of by MMRDA and the state government," Fadnavis said.

"An inquiry will be initiated into whether proper care was taken into the safety aspects. Action will be taken against those responsible," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra Fadnavis News, Devendra Fadnavis Latest
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com