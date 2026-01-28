How D Fadnavis Pacified Ajit Pawar During Turbulent Flight 18 Months Ago

The clouds did not unnerve NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister when his helicopter rose up above Nagpur in July 2024, but the around one-hour-long ride was not to go so smoothly.

Accompanied by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and then state industries minister Uday Samant, Pawar looked out of the window, asking his colleagues to do the same. On their way to Gadchiroli for a steel project's foundation stone laying ceremony, the chopper encountered dense monsoon clouds and lost its route amid poor visibility. Excitement turned to anxiety for Pawar.

Next to him, Fadnavis, having survived six aviation accidents, calmed and reassured him. The pilot skillfully manoeuvred through the clouds, corrected course and executed a safe landing in Gadchiroli.

Recounting the incident at the event, Pawar later said at the event, "Uday Samant told me to watch out for the landing site. After looking at it from the window, I heaved a sigh of relief."

Around 18 months later, Pawar died in a plane crash at 8.45 am in Baramati, minutes after it reportedly lost control while landing. Plumes of fire and smoke rose from the debris as emergency and police officials reached the site.

Aboard the Learjet 45 aircraft were a personal security officer (PSO), an attendant, and two crew members -- a Pilot-in-Command (PIC) and a Second-in-Command (SIC).

While Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials will reach the site to conduct an investigation, the Maharashtra Police said the wreckage's location and condition at the crash site will be thoroughly examined and photographed to determine the speed and angle of the aircraft's impact.

Police further mentioned that a black box will be examined to determine the technical condition of the aircraft during the flight and whether it was airworthy. "The cockpit voice recording will provide information about the pilots' conversations and decisions in the final moments," officials said, adding that all records related to the maintenance performed on the aircraft will also be reviewed.

The pilot's communication records with Air Traffic Control (ATC) will be reviewed to determine the cause of the accident.

In addition, external factors such as weather, runway conditions, and wind direction will also be included in the investigation, according to the officials.