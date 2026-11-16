'Emotion Deeply Rooted In Faith': Indian Woman Shares Chhath Puja Celebrations In UK

An Indian woman living in the United Kingdom shared a glimpse of how festivals are celebrated thousands of miles away from home, with the same warmth and energy. Sharing a video on Instagram, the woman posted a video of the Chhath Puja celebration from last year and said that she is getting ready to celebrate again this year.

Chhath Puja, a major festival traditionally celebrated with great enthusiasm in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, involves offering prayers to the Sun God and thanking nature for sustaining life on Earth.

But celebrating the rituals abroad comes with its own challenges. However, the video shared online showed how nicely the woman managed everything.

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"Thousands of miles away from home, but the devotion remains just as strong," she wrote in the comment section. "Chhath Puja is not just a festival; it's an emotion deeply rooted in faith, gratitude, family and tradition."

"Whether celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, other parts of India or here in the UK, the spirit of Chhath brings people together with the same devotion and love."

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"Being Punjabi and celebrating this beautiful Bihari tradition with my family has made it even more special to me. It's a reminder that faith and traditions have no boundaries."

"Sharing a glimpse of last year's Chhath Puja celebrations in the UK. And we're getting ready to celebrate again this year!"

"To everyone observing this sacred festival, may Chhathi Maiya bless your families with happiness, good health and prosperity."

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The video went viral with thousands of views and likes. It struck a chord with internet users, as they flooded the comment section to praise her dedication and effort.

"Kudos to all of you for keeping Hindu traditions alive no matter in which part of the world you are," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Jay ho chattth maii ki...iske hone ke karaan shayad ab hi pata chale hai..kyu surya pooja maa ki poojaa kis liye manaai jaati hai,"

"It is truly commendable that people like you, who live abroad, have not forgotten your culture... Jai Chhath Maiya," a third user said.