'He Was Disappointed': King Charles' Unexpected Biggest Regret Revealed

King Charles recently revealed one of his biggest regrets in life, Metro reported. The monarch, who celebrated his 78th birthday on Saturday, is said to regret never having experienced a holiday at Butlin's.

Despite reportedly asking his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, several times, neither he nor his sister, Princess Anne, ever got the chance to visit the popular holiday resorts during their childhood.

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"One of the King's funniest stories that he's told a few times - and it's whenever you get him onto his list of regrets of things he hasn't done- is that he's never been to Butlin's, and that he and Princess Anne never went as children," a friend of the King told The Sunday Times, further adding that Charles was disappointed that he and Anne never managed to visit.

"He asked the Queen and Prince Philip many times if he and Anne could go on holiday to Butlin's as children, and he tells how the Queen would always say: 'I don't quite think we will be able to manage that,'"

After King Charles remarks, a company that owns Butlin's resorts weighed in. According to the report, the company has since offered to help the King fulfil his childhood wish.

"We'd like to wish His Majesty a very happy birthday and, as we celebrate our landmark 90th year, help him make a childhood wish come true," a spokesperson for Butlin's said, as quoted by Metro.UK.

"His late mother visited Butlin's in 1963, and we'd be delighted to invite the King and his family to visit one of our resorts."

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King Charles Birthday

He celebrated his 78th birthday in a rather unusual way by making a guest appearance on Sir Elton John's Apple Music radio show, Rocket Hour.

During the special broadcast, the monarch and the legendary singer shared stories, picked out some of their favourite tracks, and marked 50 years of The King's Trust, the youth charity founded by Charles in 1976.

He also joked about growing older. Mentioning Elton's famous hit song, Charles remarked that they were both "still standing," to which the musician quipped back that he was "still sitting".