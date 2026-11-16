Merchant Navy Captain Celebrates Chhath Puja On Ship, Performs All Rituals Away From Home

Chhath Puja, which began on November 13, concludes today with devotees offering Arghya to the rising Sun God. Amid the celebrations, a video shared by Captain Mithilesh Kumar has caught people's attention on social media.

The video shows him celebrating the festival while on a ship, following its rituals despite being away from home.

In the video, Captain Mithilesh Kumar can be seen preparing for Chhath Puja on the ship. He begins by cleaning his room and making arrangements for the festival.

Watch Video Here:

He also shared glimpses of how he observes each day of the four-day festival, starting with Nahay Khay and continuing through the various rituals.

The video further shows him performing the ritual of offering Arghya to the Sun God.

While sharing the video, Captain Mithilesh Kumar said that he was celebrating Chhath while being on the ship and had not forgotten his roots.

Through the video, he shows how he has continued following the festival's traditions while carrying out his duties away from home.

From cleaning his room to completing the festival rituals, he shares moments from each day of the celebration.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Hats off to you! You may be miles away from home, but it's beautiful to see how you still stay connected to your roots and never forget your culture and traditions."

Another user noted, "Being a sailor I can feel sir."

Actor Kranti Prakash Jha wished him "Happy Chhath."