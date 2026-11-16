Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in the green.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst - Derivatives & Technical Research, Axis Direct
Dalal Street is poised for a resilient Monday rebound, with GIFT Nifty futures signalling a 100-point gap-up to 25,250. This firm start actively defies mixed global cues following Friday's healthy consolidation, where the NIFTY eased 0.61% (155 pts) to 25,144.30. An October CPI print of 6.09% and Brent crude above $95 simply prompted routine profit-taking in realty and autos after a three-day rally. Overnight, Wall Street saw constructive sector rotation. The abrupt resignation of Nvidia's CEO sparked an AI breather, easing the Nasdaq 0.9% and S&P 0.4%. However, institutional capital actively rotated into traditional value, lifting the Dow 0.1%. While Asian peers dipped (Nikkei -1.6%, Kospi -2.3%), the Hang Seng (HSI) advanced 0.83%. Despite elevated yields keeping FIIs defensive, local momentum remains positive. The technical bias is cautiously optimistic. Clearing the 25,300 resistance will accelerate momentum toward 25,500. Immediate support stands firm at 25,000, guarding 24,900.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"The crypto market is seeing positive momentum, with Bitcoin trading at $64,919.66, up 2.57%, while Ethereum has gained 4.47% to trade at $1,818.22. Ethereum's relatively stronger performance indicates greater buying momentum compared to Bitcoin during the current session. Bitcoin continues to remain the dominant asset in the market, with a market capitalisation of $1.31 trillion, while Ethereum holds a market capitalisation of $223.02 billion. The positive movement in both assets reflects an encouraging shift in near-term market activity.
XRP has come under significant selling pressure over the weekend, with the decline largely driven by leveraged long liquidations, a reduction in open interest and negative funding rates, indicating a cautious near-term market sentiment. According to CoinGlass data, long liquidations accounted for nearly 91% of total liquidations at $43.17 million over the last 24 hours, while open interest declined 5.53% to $2.03 billion, reflecting traders unwinding their positions. However, XRP's daily RSI entering oversold territory could create room for a short-term relief rally, although a sustained recovery will depend on improving liquidity and renewed buying interest. Market participants should be watching the $0.77 support level on the downside, while 1.25-1.30 remain key resistance levels to reclaim before a stronger recovery can take shape."
Beyond EMI: 6 Things First-Time Vehicle Loan Borrowers Must Know
The monthly instalment is only one part of the expense. A buyer also needs money for the down payment, registration, taxes and insurance. Read full report here