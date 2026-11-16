Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX

"The crypto market is seeing positive momentum, with Bitcoin trading at $64,919.66, up 2.57%, while Ethereum has gained 4.47% to trade at $1,818.22. Ethereum's relatively stronger performance indicates greater buying momentum compared to Bitcoin during the current session. Bitcoin continues to remain the dominant asset in the market, with a market capitalisation of $1.31 trillion, while Ethereum holds a market capitalisation of $223.02 billion. The positive movement in both assets reflects an encouraging shift in near-term market activity.

XRP has come under significant selling pressure over the weekend, with the decline largely driven by leveraged long liquidations, a reduction in open interest and negative funding rates, indicating a cautious near-term market sentiment. According to CoinGlass data, long liquidations accounted for nearly 91% of total liquidations at $43.17 million over the last 24 hours, while open interest declined 5.53% to $2.03 billion, reflecting traders unwinding their positions. However, XRP's daily RSI entering oversold territory could create room for a short-term relief rally, although a sustained recovery will depend on improving liquidity and renewed buying interest. Market participants should be watching the $0.77 support level on the downside, while 1.25-1.30 remain key resistance levels to reclaim before a stronger recovery can take shape."