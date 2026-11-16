Stock Market Today: This Small-Cap Retail Stock Is Making Big Growth Bet. Should You Buy?

Share Market News: Several Indian small-cap companies are embarking on ambitious expansion plans, announcing new factories, capacity additions, acquisitions, technology investments, and entry into new markets. The growth narrative is attracting investor attention.

One such small-cap retail stock is Baazar Style Retail. The company is betting big on India's consumption story, with plans to nearly double its store network and more than double its revenue over the next three years. Baazar Style Retail, which operates the Style Baazar and Express Baazar formats, has outlined an ambitious expansion roadmap. The Kolkata-based company is targeting turnover of Rs 5,600 crore and 600 stores by FY29, putting its growth plans in focus.

The retailer currently operates 293 stores across 10 states, having moved closer to the milestone of 300 outlets. Its expansion strategy is centred on India's smaller cities, where it sees opportunities to tap growing demand for affordable fashion.

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Rs 5,600 Crore Revenue Target: What's The Plan?

Baazar Style Retail reported turnover of Rs 970.5 crore in the first half of FY27. It is targeting revenue of Rs 2,500 crore for the full financial year.

The company's growth ambitions become more pronounced over the next two years. It has set a revenue target of Rs 3,800 crore for FY28 and Rs 5,600 crore for FY29.

Alongside revenue growth, the retailer plans to expand its network to 600 stores by FY29. Around 70 per cent of its existing outlets are located in Tier-III and Tier-IV markets, highlighting its focus on smaller towns. West Bengal remains its largest market, while the company has expanded into states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

Private Labels, Solar Power: What Else Is Driving Growth?

The company is also strengthening its private-label portfolio. Private labels accounted for 61 per cent of its sales during H1 FY27, with management aiming to increase their contribution to 65 per cent of revenue.

Its flagship private-label brand Square Up is part of this strategy, alongside investments in merchandising, warehousing and supply-chain infrastructure.

Another major initiative is Green SHIFT, a proposed 325 MW solar power project through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunright Private Limited.

The company estimates that the project could generate annual electricity savings of around Rs 30 crore once operational. It expects partial commissioning within 12 months and full operationalisation within 24 months, subject to land acquisition, approvals and execution.

Which Small-Cap Stocks Saw Most Mutual Fund Buying In October 2026?

According to the latest Fund Folio - Indian Mutual Fund Tracker report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Cemindia Projects recorded the sharpest increase in mutual fund shareholdings in October 2026, with holdings rising 237.2 per cent month-on-month to 1.38 crore shares.

Natco Pharma followed closely, with mutual fund shareholdings increasing 232.5 per cent to 1.31 crore shares. Others to follow were:- Sagility, Anand Rathi Wealth, and MTAR Technologies.