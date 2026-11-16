Beyond EMI: 6 Things First-Time Vehicle Loan Borrowers Must Know

For someone buying their first vehicle, the biggest question is: Can I afford the monthly EMI?

But that question could be hiding a bigger financial risk. A vehicle loan that looks affordable today may become difficult to manage a year or two later, when fuel bills rise, income falls or an unexpected expense hits.

The real test is not whether you can pay the first EMI. It is whether you can keep paying it comfortably until the loan ends. Vasumathi Koganti, Managing Director of IKF Finance Limited, calls this Vehicle Viability. "The idea is to assess whether a borrower can sustain the cost of owning and financing a vehicle over the entire loan period, rather than focusing only on the monthly instalment," he told NDTV.

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According to Koganti, here are six things first-time borrowers should consider before signing a vehicle loan.

1. The EMI Is Not The Cost Of Owning A Vehicle

The monthly instalment is only one part of the expense. A buyer also needs money for the down payment, registration, taxes and insurance. After the vehicle hits the road, fuel, servicing, tyres and repairs become recurring expenses. Koganti says borrowers should assess the entire cost of ownership before deciding how much they can afford to borrow.

2. Loan Eligibility Does Not Guarantee Repayment Comfort

A lender approving a loan does not mean the borrower can comfortably manage it under every circumstance. Medical emergencies, job losses or a temporary income decline can quickly disrupt repayment plans. The risk is particularly relevant for commercial vehicle owners, whose earnings can fluctuate with the season. Rainy months may mean fewer vehicle runs, while fuel price increases, delayed freight payments or a breakdown can further squeeze earnings. Koganti recommends planning for lean periods and keeping at least three EMIs aside as a buffer.

3. A Lower EMI Can Mean A More Expensive Loan

A smaller monthly instalment can make a loan look attractive. But extending the repayment period generally increases the total interest paid. Processing fees and bundled insurance can add to the cost. Borrowers should compare loans using the all-inclusive Annual Percentage Rate (APR), rather than simply choosing the lender offering the lowest EMI. Since October 2024, RBI has required lenders to provide a Key Facts Statement for retail and MSME term loans. It includes the APR, repayment schedule and applicable penal and foreclosure charges. Koganti says borrowers should examine these details before committing to a loan.

4. Your Vehicle Will Lose Value Over Time

Vehicles depreciate. Their resale value can fall substantially during the loan tenure. If a borrower makes a small down payment and needs to sell the vehicle early, the outstanding loan could exceed the amount received from the sale. The same risk can arise after theft or a total loss, depending on the insurance payout. A larger down payment and a vehicle with better resale prospects can help reduce this exposure.

5. Insurance Can Protect More Than The Vehicle

Insurance is not merely another purchase requirement. It can determine how quickly a borrower recovers after an accident or damage. Koganti advises buyers to understand what their policy covers and what it excludes. They should also declare the vehicle's intended use accurately, particularly when it is being used commercially. A rejected insurance claim or prolonged repair can leave a commercial vehicle owner without income. The loan repayment, however, continues.

6. One Missed EMI Can Affect Future Borrowing

Repayment discipline matters long after the vehicle loan is closed. Missed instalments can affect a borrower's credit history and make future loans more difficult or expensive. Koganti recommends contacting the lender early if repayment becomes difficult, instead of waiting for reminders or allowing instalments to remain overdue.

The Best Vehicle Loan Is One You Can Sustain

A vehicle can open up new opportunities, whether it means greater independence for a household or additional income for a commercial vehicle owner. But the financial decision should go beyond the excitement of bringing home a new vehicle.

As Koganti points out, the best vehicle loan is not necessarily the one with the lowest EMI. It is the one a borrower can comfortably manage from the first instalment to the last, even when circumstances change.