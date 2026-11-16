TVS Family Feud Deepens: Lakshmi Venu Seeks Equal Share In Father's Assets

A family dispute over the division of assets within the TVS Group has taken a formal turn. Lakshmi Venu, daughter of TVS veteran Venu Srinivasan, has sought a legal partition of the joint family assets belonging to her father's branch of the TVS family.

In a partition notice addressed to her father, Lakshmi has asked him to fulfil his responsibilities as the head of the family and ensure a fair and lawful division of the assets.

She has argued that she is entitled to an equal share in the joint family property under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, as amended in 2005. Citing Section 6 of the Act, she has maintained that daughters have the same rights as sons in ancestral property and can independently seek its partition.

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The assets in question include family interests held through the VS Trust and other holding entities. These cover businesses and assets allotted to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the 2020 TVS family arrangement, including stakes in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton.

TVS Dispute: Why Lakshmi Venu Is Seeking Partition

At the heart of the dispute is Lakshmi's contention that the 2020 arrangement involving the larger TVS family did not amount to a partition within her immediate family.

According to her, no settlement or division of assets within the Venu Srinivasan family was ever initiated or completed. She has also argued that managing family businesses does not automatically give one member exclusive ownership or take away the legal rights of other family members.

Lakshmi has alleged that the beneficial interest in the family assets has been concentrated in favour of her brother, Sudarshan, at the expense of her own claimed rights.

She has described the situation as both a legal and a breach-of-trust issue. Her position is that the rights of daughters cannot be overridden through unilateral decisions or corporate arrangements.

Despite the legal notice, Lakshmi has expressed a preference for an amicable resolution. She has called for the dispute to be settled through a fair process that respects the rights and dignity of every family member.

Mallika Srinivasan Backs Daughter's Claim

The development has also brought public support from Lakshmi's mother, Mallika Srinivasan, who believes her daughter has a legitimate claim to the family assets.

Mallika said efforts to reach an amicable settlement had not made meaningful progress so far. She stressed that a son and daughter should have equal rights in family matters.

"As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not inequal to that of Sudarshan's," she said.

Mallika called for the matter to be resolved in the interests of all stakeholders through transparent dialogue. She said the settlement should be based on equity, clarity and mutual understanding. "I sincerely hope that we can move forward constructively, with grace and dignity," she added.