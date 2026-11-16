"This Bond Will Always Remain Strong": Why Tamannaah Bhatia Initially Wanted To Celebrate Chhath Puja In Patna

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated Chhath Puja with devotees in Mumbai, clad in a yellow salwar suit. She also spoke at length about Chhath, her film Vvaan's Chhath song, and Chhathi Maiya.

Speaking to the media, she said, "Pehle toh saare bhakton ko Chhath Puja ki shubhkaamnayein. Aur yahan par Juhu Beach par itne saare log yahan par Chhath Puja mana rahe hain, bhakton ke liye unki aastha ke liye." (First of all, I extend my best wishes for Chhath Puja to all devotees. It is heartening to see so many people celebrating Chhath Puja here at Juhu Beach, reflecting their deep faith and devotion.)

She added, "Main yahan par sirf unhe bahut bada thank you bolne aayi hoon. Vvaan ko bahut pyaar mila, Chhathi Maiya ke gaane ko bahut saara pyaar mila. Aur main bahut khushnaseeb maanti hoon apne aap ko ki Chhathi Maiya ka jo gaana hai usmein mujhe Chhath Puja darshane ka mauka mila." (I have come here to express a heartfelt thank you to everyone. Vvaan received immense love, and the song Chhathi Maiya was also showered with affection. I feel very fortunate that I had the opportunity to portray Chhath Puja through the song Chhathi Maiya.)

"Deepak ji aur Arunabh ji jinhone yeh film banayi hai, bahut hi khoobsurati se aastha se unhone film banayi aur woh gaana darshaya. Aur aaj jab hamein itna pyaar mil raha hai, hum unhe pyaar lautane ke alawa aur kuch kar nahi sakte. But main bahut khush hoon ki mujhe...jab main Patna gayi thi aur maine Ganga Aarti ki thi wahan par promotion ke time pe, main chahti thi ki main Patna jakar ek baar main Chhath Puja dekhoon." (Deepak ji and Arunabh ji, who made this film, have beautifully and sincerely portrayed faith in both the film and the song. Now that we are receiving so much love, all we can do is return that love. I am also very happy because when I visited Patna for the film's promotions and attended the Ganga Aarti, I wished that I could witness Chhath Puja there at least once.)

Deepak Kumar Mishra directed Vvaan, while Arunabh Kumar served as the film's writer and creator.

She further said, "Aur mujhe aisa lag raha tha ki main ja nahi paa rahi hoon, but yahan par mujhe aamantrit kiya gaya Mumbai mein apne ghar mein yahan par Chhath Puja sabke sath manane ke liye. Main bahut khush hoon ki apni city Mumbai mein mujhe itne saare logon ke saath isse manane ka mauka mila. Unko mera bahut saara pyaar. Aur jo yeh mahaparv hai, iska jo mahatva hai, woh meri zindagi mein, jo maine is mahaparv ke baare mein sikha hai, mere saath hamesha rahega. Aur yeh jo naata Chhath Puja ke saath jud gaya hai, yeh hamesha barkarar rahega." (I felt that I would not be able to attend it, but I was invited here in Mumbai to celebrate Chhath Puja with everyone. I am very happy that, in my own city of Mumbai, I got the opportunity to celebrate this festival with so many people. I send them all my love. The significance of this grand festival, and everything I have learnt about it, will stay with me forever. The bond I have now formed with Chhath Puja will always remain strong.)

For the occasion, Tamannaah wore a yellow salwar suit. Sharing a video, she captioned it, "Devi ka aashirwad, aur aap sabka pyaar, Chhathi Maiya ki kripa bani rahe! Chhathi Maiya ki Jai!" (May the goddess's blessings and all your love remain with us. May Chhathi Maiya continue to shower her grace upon us. Hail Chhathi Maiya!)

Tamannaah's recent film, Vvaan: Force of the Forest, featured a Chhath Puja sequence that was well received by audiences, with many viewers praising its portrayal of the festival. The song Chhathi Maiya was also well received and garnered appreciation from audiences.



Also Read: 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Jai': Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrates Chhath Puja In Mumbai With Devotees