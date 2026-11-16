<i>'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Jai'</i>: Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrates Chhath Puja In Mumbai With Devotees

On November 15, Tamannaah Bhatia took part in Chhath Puja celebrations in Mumbai and shared a video from the festivities on Instagram. In the clip, the actor was seen interacting with devotees and participating in the celebrations.

For the occasion, Tamannaah wore a yellow salwar suit. Sharing the video, she captioned it", Devi ka aashirwad, aur aap sabka pyaar, Chhathi Maiya ki kripa bani rahe! Chhathi Maiya ki Jai! (The blessings of the goddess and the love of all of you, may Chhathi Maiya's grace remain with us. Hail Chhathi Maiya)."

Take a look:

Tamannaah's recent film, Vvaan: Force of the Forest, featured a Chhath Puja sequence that was well received by audiences, with many viewers praising its portrayal of the festival.

While promoting the film, Tamannaah spoke about the spiritual connection she felt with the goddess and shared the significance of the festival with her fans.

When the song Chhathi Maiyya from Vvaan: Force of the Forest was released, Tamannaah revealed that she had taken time to learn about the festival and its significance. Before filming the song, she read about Chhath Puja and its traditions to better understand why it holds such deep importance for people from Bihar.

"I have always held a deep reverence for Chhath Puja. Before we started shooting the song, I spent time studying and understanding the significance of the ritual and how it is observed in Bihar and Patna. Honestly, I was stunned to learn about its power. The strong connection I felt with Chhathi Maiyya is something I cannot put into words. I found myself feeling deeply connected to her. Chhath Puja is one of the most important aspects of Vvaan: Force of the Forest, and I wouldn't have wanted to experience the ritual in any other way," she said.

Also Read: As Bihar Celebrates Chhath, A Throwback To When Tamannaah Spoke About Her Spiritual Connection With Chhathi Maiyya