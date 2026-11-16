Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Receive Death Threats From Gangster Goldy Dhillon

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have received death threats from gangster Goldy Dhillon, who has claimed that the recent arrest of two of his associates by the Delhi Police has not derailed a purported plan to target the veteran actor in Mumbai.

In a social media post, the gangster warned that the arrests of Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh would make no difference to the plan, claiming that around 200 of his associates were active and ready in Mumbai. The post also threatened people who speak against the Sikh community and specifically named Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, warning that even bulletproof glass would not protect them.

The authenticity of the social media post and the claims made in it have not been independently verified.

The threats come days after the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two alleged shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who investigators suspect were involved in a conspiracy to open fire outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa, in Mumbai. The arrests are also believed to have helped investigators uncover a separate plot to shoot a Delhi-based businessman as part of an extortion attempt.

In the social media post, Dhillon referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying those responsible for the violence would never be forgiven. He also claimed that people making statements against the Sikh community, regardless of where they were in the world, would be held accountable.

The post specifically mentioned Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, threatening that they would be shot regardless of the security arrangements they had in place.

"No matter how many bulletproof cabins they build, they will be shot," the post claimed.

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two alleged shooters associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Saturday. They have been identified as Vikas Thakur, alias Vicky, a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab, and Deepak Singh, alias Deep, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab.

According to police, the two men were part of separate but potentially connected plans involving a Delhi-based businessman and Amitabh Bachchan.

Vikas Thakur was allegedly assigned the task of carrying out the shooting of the businessman in Delhi. He had travelled from Mumbai for the operation, while Deepak Singh was expected to join him later.

The latest development comes after Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai residence, Jalsa, was named in three separate bomb threat emails over the past month.

The heightened security arrangements had also become visible during Amitabh Bachchan's customary weekly interaction with fans outside his Mumbai residence. On November 1, the actor appeared behind bulletproof glass during his regular Sunday greeting outside Jalsa.

Bachchan has traditionally greeted fans from a pedestal fitted with wheels, allowing people gathered outside his residence to see him more clearly. On November 1, however, the pedestal was enclosed with glass on three sides, with the actor standing behind the protective structure.

