Delhi's air quality has been a major cause of concern. Today (November 17), the city's AQI was recorded at 246 in the morning, putting it in the 'poor' category. PM2.5 was the main pollutant, while several monitoring stations reported 'very poor' readings above 300. Siri Fort recorded an AQI of 341, which highlights how pollution levels can vary sharply across the capital.

In most cases, high pollution is discussed in terms of breathing problems, asthma and other lung conditions. However, air pollution creates more than just lung problems. Research suggests that prolonged exposure to air pollution, particularly fine particulate matter such as PM2.5, can interfere with the lungs' natural defence mechanisms and it may also increase the chances of respiratory infections. Read on to know if air pollution can increase your risk of infections.

Can Air Pollution Increase Your Risk Of Infections?

Yes, air pollution can increase the risk of respiratory infections. But, this does not mean that everyone exposed to polluted air will necessarily develop an infection. The respiratory system is the first part of the body that comes in contact with polluted air. When pollutants are inhaled repeatedly, they can irritate and inflame the lining of the airways. This can weaken some of the protective mechanisms that usually help trap and remove viruses, bacteria and other harmful particles.

A 2026 systematic review and meta-analysis of studies from low- and middle-income countries found that exposure to ambient air pollution was linked to higher risks of respiratory tract infections. PM2.5 showed the most consistent association among the pollutants studied.

Pollution Can Damage The Lung's Protective Barrier

The airways have several layers of defence. Mucous can trap unwanted particles, while tiny hair-like structures called cilia help move mucous and trapped material out of the respiratory tract. Fine particulate pollution like PM2.5 can interfere with these processes. Repeated exposure can cause inflammation and damage to cells, making it harder for the respiratory tract to maintain its normal barrier against infectious organisms.

Pollution Can Affect Immune Cells

The lungs are not just organs that allow air to enter the body. They contain immune cells that identify and remove potentially harmful microorganisms. Air pollution can affect the functioning of some of these cells. Research has shown that particulate matter can alter the activity of alveolar macrophages, immune cells that help clear pathogens and particles from the lungs. Pollutants such as particulate matter, ozone, nitrogen dioxide and diesel exhaust can affect lung immune responses.

Pollution Can Cause Inflammation

Breathing polluted air does not simply leave particles inside the lungs. It can cause inflammation and oxidative stress in respiratory tissues. This ongoing irritation can put additional stress on the respiratory system. When the airways are already inflamed, their ability to respond effectively to infectious organisms may be affected.

Viral Infections May Be A Bigger Concern

Pollution does not cause viral infections by itself because a person still needs to come into contact with a virus to become infected. However, polluted air may make the respiratory tract more vulnerable once there's an exposure to an infectious virus. This is particularly important for respiratory viruses such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viruses that enter through the nose and airways.

Who Needs To Be More Careful?

The risk is not necessarily the same for everyone. People with asthma, chronic lung disease or other respiratory conditions may be more vulnerable to the impact of polluted air. Older adults and young children can also be more sensitive to both pollution and respiratory infections. People who spend long periods outdoors during days of high pollution may also have higher exposure. Exercising outdoors can increase the amount of air a person inhales, potentially increasing exposure to pollutants.

How Can You Reduce Your Exposure?

On days when pollution levels are high, reducing exposure is the most important part of protecting respiratory health.

Try to limit prolonged outdoor activity when the AQI is poor or very poor, particularly during periods when pollution peaks. Keep doors and windows closed when outdoor air quality is especially bad, while ensuring there's adequate ventilation when conditions improve.

If you need to go outdoors, wear a well-fitting particulate-filtering mask that can reduce inhalation of fine particles. Indoor air quality also matters, so avoid adding pollutants through cigarette smoke, incense, candles or unnecessary burning.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.