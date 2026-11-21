A labourer has been arrested for the murder of his former schoolmate whom he had allegedly been dating since last year, and the man he believed she had recently grown close to. The double murder occurred in the Tirupattur district of Tamil Nadu yesterday.

The accused was identified as Sanjay Gandhi, who went to the same school in Tiruvannamalai district as Malini, one of the two victims. The police suspect that the two started dating after they met at a school reunion last year.

However, Malini had reportedly begun avoiding him in recent days. The police suspect Gandhi had become jealous, believing that Malini had grown close to another man. He then allegedly decided to kill her and the man, Ranjith Kumar.

"Love jealousy appears to be the motive. We are investigating," a senior police officer told NDTV.

Malini and Kumar, who were relatives, were hacked to death as soon as they stepped out of a cab after having arrived at a housing plot site.

Gandhi has been arrested, and further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the murders.

The double murder has also triggered a political confrontation over the law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu. Former deputy chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin has criticised the TVK government and demanded that Chief Minister Vijay take responsibility for law and order.

In a post on X, he referred to the double murder in Tirupattur and the murder of another young man in Pallavaram the previous night.

He accused the government of failing to maintain law and order since coming to power, alleging that it was more interested in shifting blame and managing its public image through social media reels.

"At least now, this dummy chief minister should come forward to establish law and order, instead of resorting to blame-game tactics and reel optics," he said.

The Opposition has been criticising Vijay's government over what it has described as a deterioration in law and order and a rise in violent crimes across Tamil Nadu.

Opposition parties had earlier raised concerns after 13 murders were reported across the state during Diwali. However, the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police had rejected allegations of a breakdown in law and order, citing crime statistics.

The TVK has sought to attribute the law-and-order situation to what it describes as the previous DMK government's failure to effectively curb drug abuse.