Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state government's investment promotion and facilitation agency, has denied reports of mass resignations among its employees following the change of government in Tamil Nadu, saying there were no mass resignations in July 2026, contrary to media reports.

In an official clarification titled Clarification on the Mass Resignation from Guidance, the agency described employee attrition as a normal organisational phenomenon, attributing departures to personal and professional reasons such as better career opportunities, higher education, relocation and family commitments.

"Guidance Tamil Nadu has always respected the professional aspirations of its employees, including those who choose to pursue opportunities elsewhere," the statement said.

The clarification comes amid reports that more than a dozen employees were either asked to resign or left the organisation after the TVK government assumed office, with some reportedly taking up positions in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. There were also allegations that information relating to investment proposals being pursued by Tamil Nadu had reached Andhra Pradesh, resulting in the neighbouring state securing some investment commitments, including those involving South Korean companies that Tamil Nadu had been pursuing.

Rejecting the suggestion that employee departures reflected a breakdown in its functioning, Guidance Tamil Nadu said the state had always maintained "healthy and constructive competition" with neighbouring states in attracting investments and generating employment.

It also asserted that Tamil Nadu continued to be a preferred investment destination for both domestic and foreign investors.

Institution Nurtured By governments

Established by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa during the AIADMK regime, Guidance Tamil Nadu evolved over the years into an elite, specialised team of professionals tasked with attracting investments and facilitating industrial projects.

Both the AIADMK and DMK governments nurtured the institution, which operated on a corporate-style model, with professionals appointed on high-paying contractual terms rather than as conventional government employees.

Its reputation rested on its ability to get things done swiftly and efficiently - from holding discussions with investors and attracting investment proposals to facilitating the conversion of commitments into commissioned projects, employment generation and the commencement of manufacturing and other operations.

The agency functioned as a crucial bridge between investors and the state government, with its specialised team helping industries navigate government processes and facilitating investments.

It was widely regarded as a go-to institution among industries for its professionalism, speed and ability to deliver.

Questions Over Functioning Remain

The controversy has raised questions about whether Guidance continues to enjoy the same institutional autonomy, professional environment and reputation for efficiency that it built over the years.

While there have been no public complaints from former employees or officials establishing the allegations of information leakage, concerns have been raised within the organisation about an allegedly unprofessional work environment following the change of government.

There are also complaints that the agency no longer functions with the same speed and professionalism, and has lost some of the credibility and confidence it once enjoyed among industries as a dependable bridge to the government.

The Guidance clarification, however, does not address these concerns. Nor does it directly respond to allegations of confidential investment-related information being shared with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The agency has confined itself to denying mass resignations in July, describing employee departures as normal attrition and reiterating Tamil Nadu's position as a preferred investment destination.

EPS Accuses Government Of Shifting Blame

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the TVK government of undermining an institution that had played a key role in attracting investments to Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami said most of the employees in question had been appointed during the AIADMK regime and had voluntarily left in June. Sharing copies of relieving letters dated June 29, 2026, he said portraying their subsequent employment in other states as wrongdoing was unacceptable.

He attributed the departures to what he described as the new government's indifference towards industrial development and said the Chief Minister and Industries Minister should explain the developments at a proper press conference.

MK Stalin Alleges Guidance Sidelined

DMK president M K Stalin has also criticised the TVK government over the developments. In an October 2 post on X, he flagged reports of experienced professionals leaving Guidance Tamil Nadu for opportunities in other states, questioning the government's focus on publicity through reels instead of addressing concerns over the state's economic and industrial performance.

In a subsequent post, Stalin alleged that Korean investments worth Rs 1,614 crore that were expected to come to Tamil Nadu had moved to Andhra Pradesh because of the government's alleged negligence. He also claimed that Guidance Tamil Nadu, which had helped attract investments and bring recognition to the state, had been sidelined because of the egos of individuals in the present administration.

TRB Rajaa Questions Treatment Of Institution

Former Industries Minister and DMK leader T R B Rajaa described the controversy as deeply disheartening, saying an institution built over decades by some of Tamil Nadu's finest professionals was being dragged into a political controversy.

Rajaa pointed out that most of those who had left were appointed during the AIADMK regime between 2016 and 2021, and that the subsequent DMK government had retained them, respecting their experience and ensuring institutional continuity.

Accusing the TVK government of undermining its own institution while blaming the DMK for its failures, he argued that investment decisions could not simply be attributed to the departure of a handful of employees. He called for professional leadership and institutional continuity, rather than what he described as political theatrics.

Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh has now taken a sarcastic swipe at the controversy. In a post on X, he wrote: "Breaking: Andhra Pradesh's top-secret investment strategy has been leaked. It's called 'reply to investors on the same day.' Feel free to copy it." With the hashtag #SpeedOfDoingBusiness, Lokesh appeared to contrast Andhra Pradesh's approach to investor engagement with the questions being raised over Tamil Nadu's investment facilitation machinery.