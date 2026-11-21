Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the party appointing him as a special invitee to the national executive committee of its Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha.

Chahal had earlier met Amarpal Maurya, the president of the BJP's OBC Morcha.

"I sincerely thank respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, respected Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin ji, and OBC Morcha National President Shri Amarpal Maurya ji for giving me a place and respect within the BJP family," the cricketer posted on social media.

In a statement, the BJP said Jogen Mohan from Assam, Mamata Mohanta from Odisha, Sangam Lal Gupta from Uttar Pradesh, Babanrao Raoji Chaudhary from Maharashtra, Sat Prakash Rana from Delhi, Arjun Sahni from Bihar and Sangeeta Balwant Bind from Uttar Pradesh had been appointed national vice presidents of the morcha.

Gajendra Yadav from Delhi, Pramod Madhwaraj from Karnataka and Lalit Chandrakar from Chhattisgarh have been named national general secretaries.

The party also announced seven national secretaries and 37 members of the national executive committee from different states.

The appointments were made on the directions of BJP national president Nitin Nabin and take effect immediately, Maurya said.

The seven new national secretaries are Dashrathji Thakor from Gujarat, T Varatharajan from Tamil Nadu, Sanjeev Kumar from Jharkhand, Sarita Jangid from Haryana, Kadaganchi Ramesh from Telangana, Vaibhav Panwar from Madhya Pradesh and Bhim Kumar Sahu from Bihar.

Born in 1990, Chahal is an Indian leg-spinner who previously represented the country in limited-overs cricket. Before making his mark on the cricket field, he was also a competitive chess player. He holds the distinction of becoming the first Indian bowler to claim 400 wickets in T20 cricket.

His best T20I bowling figures are 6/25, recorded against England. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has played for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Punjab signed him for Rs 18 crore ahead of the 2025 season.

Chahal represents Haryana in domestic cricket and has also played county cricket in England for Kent and Northamptonshire.