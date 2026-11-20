The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to hold events in schools and colleges across the country on November 26, which is observed as Constitution Day, in a fresh outreach to the youth.

The party has told its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members to organise events within their respective constituencies between November 26 and November 30.

The party said the events aim to raise awareness among the youth and the general public regarding the values and ideals of the Indian Constitution, as well as the duties of citizens. It also seeks to ensure maximum participation from students and local residents.

The outreach programme comes at a time when youth-led protests, driven largely by Gen Z, have been held in various parts of the country.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government decided in 2015 to observe November 26 as Constitution Day every year. It was on this day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution.

The government declared November 26 as Constitution Day to coincide with the 125th birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chairman of the Constitution's Drafting Committee. Prior to this, it was known as National Law Day.

Congress 'Samvidhan Raksha' March On Constitution Day

The Congress will also take out 'Samvidhan Raksha' (Protect Constitution) marches on November 26 to protest against the alleged 'vote chori' (vote theft) issue.

The Congress and other INDIA bloc parties have been protesting against the alleged electoral irregularities and voter list revision. They have also demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging his collusion in the irregularities.

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Ahead of the march, the Congress will also conduct a 'Vote Rakshak' campaign, during which party workers will visit every booth and verify the votes that have been deleted.

From November 29 to December 15, village-level 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao Chaupals', built on the findings of the verification, will also be held.