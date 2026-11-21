Iran's army claimed on Saturday that its air defence systems damaged a US F-16 fighter jet over the Persian Gulf, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing at an airbase in the region, according to the state-owned Tasnim news agency. The incident reportedly took place Friday night, as tensions between Iran and the United States continued to escalate around the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Iranian Army's Public Relations Office claimed that the country's domestically developed air defence systems had detected and identified an American F-16 fighter jet flying over the Persian Gulf. According to the statement, Iran's Air Defence Force tracked the aircraft before launching a missile towards it.

The missile reportedly exploded in the vicinity of the fighter jet, causing damage to the aircraft, the statement claimed. The pilot was allegedly forced to abort the mission and make an emergency landing at one of the nearest airports in the region, the Iranian army said. Iran did not identify the airport where the aircraft allegedly landed.

The claim by Iran was followed by a categorical rebuttal from the United States, which termed it "false".

"CLAIM: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims it targeted and damaged a U.S. F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday, forcing an emergency landing. This is FALSE. FACT: Iran did not attack a U.S. F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday - at all. All U.S. military fighter jets in the Middle East are safe and accounted for," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

Separately, the IRGC has claimed that its air defence systems intercepted and struck a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Strait of Hormuz, taking the number of American drones it says it has destroyed to 58.

The IRGC said its Aerospace Force had detected, tracked and targeted the unmanned aircraft using a new air defence system. The drone was targeted while Iranian forces were monitoring aerial movements over the strategic waterway, the statement said.

The latest claims came as IRGC Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi visited one of the underground missile cities operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force.