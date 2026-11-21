A gold ring bearing hallmark details proved to be a crucial lead in identifying a 54-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted and murdered inside an unused railway coach at the Nagercoil railway yard in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari district.

The crime occurred at midnight on November 13, inside a coach stationed at the railway yard. The woman's body was found when the coach was being cleaned to be put to use in another train.

With no immediate clues to establish her identity, railway police turned to the only identifiable possession she had on her - a gold ring featuring a serpent design.

According to Railway SP (Trichy) Adarsh Pachera, the hallmark details on the ring helped investigators trace its origins to Gujarat. The seller there verified that the ring had been supplied to a retailer in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Following this lead, the police managed to retrieve the woman's PAN details and the Madhya Pradesh address she had provided while purchasing the jewellery.

This eventually led the police to her family. The woman had reportedly been missing from her hometown for the past three months. Her husband and children are now on their way to Kanniyakumari.

6-Hour Probe Cracks Rape-Murder Case

While identifying the victim itself was a major breakthrough, the police also cracked the rape and murder case swiftly, arresting the suspect within six hours of launching the investigation.

Investigators initially zeroed in on three suspects. CCTV footage from the railway station proved crucial in narrowing down the search. The footage showed a man dressed in white stepping out of one of the coaches. Upon questioning, he allegedly confessed to the crime.

Described as a beggar who had been loitering on the railway station platform, the suspect is believed to have encountered the woman a few times in the past. Investigators say he took her to the unused compartment, used force and sexually assaulted her before killing her.

The police have also recovered a bloodstained shirt allegedly worn by the suspect, which he had discarded in a ditch.

Tamil Nadu Railways DGP K Vannia Perumal complimented the investigation, particularly the efforts of the Railway SP.

"Our SP Adarsh Pachera camped in Nagercoil and did an excellent investigation. The suspect was arrested in six hours," he said.

Post-Mortem To Establish Cause Of Death

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death and confirm the sexual assault.

Preliminary findings have indicated rib fractures. Investigators say the accused confessed to sexually assaulting the woman and killing her by physically attacking her with his hands and kicking her in the chest. No weapon was allegedly used in the attack.