A man suspected of stealing mobile phones from a hospital in Karnataka has now been accused of sexually harassing a woman attendant sleeping next to a patient. The incident occurred at the Haveri district hospital yesterday and was caught on CCTV.

The woman was sleeping on the floor when the accused was seen pulling her blanket and touching her inappropriately. She immediately woke up, raised an alarm, and slapped him, CCTV footage showed.

By then, others had also woken up and confronted the accused. One held him by his collar and pinned him to the ground as he tried to escape the ward. Eventually, he managed to push them away and flee the spot.

The unidentified man had allegedly entered the ward around 2 am. He is also the suspect behind the theft of at least 10 mobile phones from the hospital last week.

The latest incident has triggered public outrage, with the locals questioning the security arrangements at the district hospital, particularly during night hours. The people have demanded that the accused be identified and arrested.