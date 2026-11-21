A man tried to shoot a woman's father and relatives following a dispute over his alleged relationship with her in Bengaluru's JP Nagar. The accused, identified as Syed Ameen, along with his friend Afan and two unidentified men, arrived on a scooter at Unique Sales clothing store on Rizwan Masjid Road in Vinayaka Nagar around 6 pm on November 20.

The police complaint, filed by R Azmad Pasha (54), states that the trio allegedly assaulted the his son, Iman Ur Rehman, and two nephews, Mohammed Zaid and Hafeezullah, who were at the shop.

When Pasha intervened, Afan allegedly took a gun from the storage compartment of the scooter and attempted to fire at them. Pasha managed to grab the firearm, during which one bullet reportedly fell to the ground.

The accused allegedly snatched the gun back and fled from the spot on their scooter.

The complaint states that the incident followed a dispute over Syed Ameen's alleged relationship with Pasha's second daughter, Uma Aiman. On November 18, a conversation had taken place between Ameen's father, Syed Ashraf, and Ameen, following which the latter had reportedly apologised.

Based on a complaint, Puttenahalli police registered a case against Syed Ameen, Afan and two unidentified persons under Sections 109, 115(2) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 27(1) of the Arms Act.

Further investigation is underway.