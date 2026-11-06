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Karnataka Woman Jumps Into River In Suicide Attempt, Rescued After Crocodile Bites Her

The woman, reportedly distressed over personal issues, jumped into the river with the intention of ending her life.

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Karnataka Woman Jumps Into River In Suicide Attempt, Rescued After Crocodile Bites Her
The woman screamed for help following the attack, a senior police officer said.
Udupi (Karnataka):

A woman has allegedly jumped into the Kumaradhara river in this district in an attempt to die by suicide and was rescued by police and local people after a crocodile attacked her, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night near the Kumaradhara bridge at Kukke Subrahmanya, they said.

The woman, reportedly distressed over personal issues, jumped into the river with the intention of ending her life. While she was in the water, a crocodile bit her, causing minor injuries, according to the police.

The woman screamed for help following the attack, a senior police officer said.

Employees of a nearby lodge heard her cries and alerted the Subrahmanya police, he said.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and, managed to pull the woman out of the river and bring her to safety with the assistance of local people.

She was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where she received first aid.

The police contacted her family members and, after counselling her, sent her home with them. No complaint has been registered. The police have withheld her identity of the woman at the request of her family, the police said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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